About

RunRepeat is run by geeks. One of us ran around the world, another ran a marathon in 2:30 and a third is a 1500m OL-games participant. Check out our full team.

For each shoe, we spend 15 to 30 hours to research technologies, upgrades, read user and expert reviews and run in the shoes ourselves. To stay unbiased, we never include our personal opinion.

To make things simple, each running shoe gets a score from 0-100 called the Runscore. The higher the score, the better the reviews. We allow blogs and online retailers to add the Runscore, and a lot more data, from Runrepeat.

The best way to support us is to buy shoes through our links, and to add ratings of the running shoes that you have yourself.

Feedback is much appreciated. Please, email Jens at jens@runrepeat.com